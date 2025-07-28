English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

The league reconvened with their committee this afternoon.

An English football club has been suspended with immediate effect as their respective league have come to a decision.

Morecambe Football Club, of the National League, failed to meet a midday deadline to comply with financial aspects of the 2025/26 National League season, prompting suspension.

The league have released a breaking statement that Morecambe are suspended immediately, which reads:

“It was decided further sanctions must be imposed with the club’s membership to be suspended with immediate effect.

“The club will also remain under an embargo ahead of the new season. Morecambe Football Club will also be removed from the National League cup for the forthcoming season.

“Now, the committee will meet again on Wednesday August 20th to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied and to decide the club’s ability to retain membership in the competition.”

Morecambe will not play their first three games of the competition season, as per Sky Sports, with a takeover needed in the next month for the club to survive.