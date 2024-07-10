England team news ‘leaked’ ahead of semi-final as Southgate makes major switch

A tough decision for Southgate

There’s been much speculation over whether Gareth Southgate will switch things up now Luke Shaw has returned from injury.

The Manchester United defender had feared he wouldn’t get on the pitch at Euro 2024 after picking up an injury in February and still being out of action with a hamstring injury when he stepped on the plane to Germany.

Southgate called Shaw his ‘wildcard selection’ but the 28-year-old made a triumphant return to the side as a 78th minute substitute in England’s quarter-final against Switzerland which went to extra-time and penalties.

The question was, would he start ahead of Kieran Trippier in the semi-final against the Netherlands?

According to Sky Sports, leaked team news suggests not – Southgate will stick with Trippier at left-wing-back in that 3-4-2-1 formation.

Excl: Luke Shaw expected to remain on the bench for the start of #england’s big semi-final v #netherlands with Kieran Trippier in line to keep his place at left wing back. Southgate thinks Trippier’s

defensive prowess could be vital and has doubts whether Shaw could last 90mins. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) July 9, 2024

Though Shaw, the only natural left-back in his squad, didn’t look off pace against Switzerland, Southgate seems set to stick to his guns and hope that the starting XI that carried the squad this far will also get a result in the semi-final.

Southgate is doubtful Shaw will manage a full 90 minutes and will look to introduce him later on in the second half.

It is doubtful the 53-year-old England manager will deviate much, if at all, from the starting XI that faced Switzerland. They will be boosted by the return of Marc Guehi who is back from suspension meaning Ezri Konsa will likely drop back to the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo provided an attacking spark in the quarter-final which his teammates didn’t capitalise on but he has impressed Southgate and should start alongside Declan Rice who he has partnered well with.

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will keep their place in the starting line-up behind captain Harry Kane.

Pundits and fans alike have questioned Kane’s form and effectiveness in the tournament so far with some asking for him to be dropped against the Netherlands but Southgate will stay loyal to England’s talisman.

If England can find a way past the Netherlands, Spain await them in the final on Sunday.

The semi-final will kick off at 8pm tonight.