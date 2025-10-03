England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

Thomas Tuchel has picked his squad for the upcoming clashes against Wales and Latvia.

Thomas Tuchel has announced his Three Lions squad ahead of the international friendly at home to Wales and the World Cup qualifier at Latvia.

With an impeccable record so far ahead of the 2026 World Cup tournament in North America, England are yet to drop a point in the qualifying campaign, winning all five matches and boasting a goal difference of +13.

Naming a strong squad for the upcoming matches, Tuchel will not be wanting to lose the faultless 100% record his side currently possess.

However, they will be without two regular first-team stars: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Recently recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out at the start of the campaign, Bellingham is set to stay at Real Madrid.

He has only started one league game so far this season – a 5-2 defat at bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.

Foden, 25, has been a City regular this campaign, most recently featuring at Monaco in the Champions League and at home to Burnley in the league.

Elsewhere for the Citizens, recently signed goalkeeper James Trafford and Three Lions regular John Stones have been called up to the squad.

The full squad named by boss Tuchel can be viewed here: