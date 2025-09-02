Search icon

Sport

02nd Sep 2025

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

Sammi Minion

He’s been called in to replace an injured star

One of England’s forgotten stars has been handed a lifeline opportunity to resurrect his international career by Thomas Tuchel.

The Three Lions have two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia on September 6th and September 9th respectively.

While the likes of Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford, and Declan Rice are always expected to be named in the squad, reports have emerged today that Tuchel plans to give one of England’s less experienced stars a chance to impress ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Tuchel’s initial squad was named in full last week, however England have since had to make a change due to an injury.

Midfielder Adam Wharton sustained an abductor injury during Crystal Palace’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend and has been forced to pull out of the Three Lions’ upcoming fixtures.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel has taken the unexpected step of replacing Wharton with AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Tuchel knows the player well as they worked together during the German manager’s successful spell at Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek last played for England at the 2018 when he was just 23-years-old.

Now 29, the midfielder has built a successful career in Italy and is a well established part of Max Allegri’s AC Milan side.

He’s played 70 times for La Rossoneri and has scored 11 goals.

Thomas Tuchel was hired as Gareth Southgate’s long-term replacement last year and has been set the goal of bringing England their first victory at a major tournament since 1966.

England travel the USA, Canada, and Mexico to compete at next summer’s World Cup in a year’s time.

His side have won all three of their qualifiers so far and currently sit at the top of Group K.

The side will have to do without two-time England player of the year Bukayo Saka who picked up a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s fixture with Leeds United last week.

