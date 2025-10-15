England have ‘no chance’ at the World Cup without these three players, says Paul Scholes

England officially qualified for the tournament last night

Despite qualifying for next summer’s World Cup with a perfect record, England have “no chance” of winning the tournament unless Thomas Tuchel recalls three key players, according to Man United legend Paul Scholes.

The Three Lions perfect qualifying campaign was capped off with a statement victory over Latvia last night, in a win that saw Harry Kane return to the side and score a brace, bringing the Bayern Munich forward’s total for the season to 18 already.

Tuchel came under fire earlier this year after his England side lost 3-1 in a friendly with Senegal, but in the months since, the former Chelsea coach was worked to establish a clear and balanced starting XI, and the Three Lions have won every game since.

Within his new-look side, the 52-year-old has opted to replace established stars like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish with up-and-coming talents Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon.

While the results on the pitch have been positive, some of Tuchel’s squad decisions have brought him criticism from retired England international Paul Scholes.

Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes made clear it was his opinion that England have “no chance” at next summer’s tournament unless Tuchel recalls England’s “three best players.”

Scholes considers England’s three best talents as Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden. None of whom were in Tuchel’s latest Three Lions squad.

Scholes said: “I was a little bit surprised. Those three players, they have to be in his squad and they will be in his squad for the World Cup.



“If you look at the squad now, you would say they have virtually no chance of winning the World Cup. Even with those three players it’s still a big ask but it gives you more of a chance of winning the cup.



“Jude Bellingham has missed a little bit of football but he’s fit now so I would have brought him back in.



“Thomas Tuchel hasn’t got many games left now until the World Cup actually starts, it’s only the November break and then the March one and then we’re there so we need to get these players playing.”

Bellingham has struggled with injury this season, and it is believed that this month’s omission was due to a lack of match fitness rather than anything else.

The situation regarding Foden and Grealish is more complicated, and may require a significant upturn in form from the two to change Tuchel’s thinking.

While on the The Good, The Bad & The Football Podcast, Scholes doubled down on his comments, adding: “The England squad in this international break isn’t going to win the World Cup.



“Now look, it’s still a mountain to climb with those three players in there but it makes the squad better, they have to be in it. They’re England’s best three players so I’m baffled by it.”