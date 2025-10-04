Search icon

04th Oct 2025

EFL match suspended after fans invade pitch in protest

The match was temporarily suspended

An EFL match had to be temporarily suspended this afternoon when fans invaded the pitch in protest of the club’s situation.

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City had to be temporarily put on hold after a small group of Wednesday fans invaded the pitch to demonstrate against the club’s ownership.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in a tricky situation under the ownership of the businessman Dejphon Chansiri.

The situation at the club has been worsening over the last few months with financial difficulties including not being able to pay players on time.

The club are likely to face more penalties from the EFL, having already been hit with multiple embargoes over the last seven months.

Meanwhile, the threat of a points deduction remains present.

While Chansiri is willing to sell the club, any deal to do so has failed so far.

Wednesday fans are determined to demonstrate their disapproval of the current club situation with many fans boycotting matches as well as leading protests.

This action was put on display earlier today when a handful of fans invaded the pitch 10 minutes into the game, forcing the referee to temporarily suspend the game.

The game was stopped for five minutes before restarting.

It was expected that this could happen with one account known as OwlsOnThePitch encouraging action against the club owner, encouraging fans to enter the pitch.

On X one post read: “Morning Owls. There’s nothing left to say other than show strength, show unity in the fanbase.

“One man is to blame for the unacceptable treatment of the players and staff at the club we love and today we stand up to him. 10th minute. Owls on the pitch.”

Before the game, Coventry manager Frank Lampard spoke about the current situation for Wednesday.

He said: “The first thing I’d say is I’ve got a lot of sympathy with Sheffield Wednesday fans because I grew up when Sheffield Wednesday was always a big football club, and still is, so I understand their emotions, even though I’m not completely in touch with the story. But I get it.”

Lampard continued: “But I have to think about Coventry City and my players, and the things I’m hearing about people might come on the pitch, we haven’t had massive clarity on.

There are some conversations this morning on our players’ security, their players’ security and what may happen because we’re going there and, as I say, my first concern is us.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s boss Pedersen responded: “We have not spoken about it but I have heard about it.”

Pedersen added: “Of course we all understand the frustration and that there is a protest but we also really hope that it can be without risk and with safety for the fans.”

