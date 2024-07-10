Drake loses $300,000 bet after Argentina beat Canada in Copa America

The phrase ‘more money than sense’ springs to mind

Drake has lost $300,000 in a bet after Argentina beat Canada in the Copa America to make it to the final of the tournament.

The rapper who is a native Canadian clearly backs his country as he placed in the huge bet online with odds of 9.60 (8.6/1).

The pay out would have been as extraordinary as the bet itself, with a potential return of $2,880,000 if Canada had overcome Messi and co.

Drake has lost his $300k bet after Argentina beats Canada in Copa America. pic.twitter.com/UXQJyEN6iO — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2024

However, there is a reason why odds are high, because they’re unlikely to happen and that was no less the case in this match.

Canada had already excelled themselves making it into the semi-finals of the competition in the first place, but were up against it taking on the world champions.

While Canada rank 48th best team in the world, Argentina sit as the number one ranked side leaving a clear gulf between the two nations.

Nevertheless, this did not deter Drake, who hedged his bets on the Canadians.

Eventually the North Americans lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Julien Alvarez and Lionel Messi.

In response to Drake’s crazy bet the admin of Argentina’s Instagram saw his chance to poke some fun at the rapper.

On Argentina’s full time post, Kendrick Lamar’s diss track of the Canadian rapper, ‘Not Like Us’ featured in the post and as the song attached to it.

Although a better team than in the past, Canada out performed themselves in making it to the semi-finals of such a prestigious competition.

The Reds have only ever made it to two World Cups although have won the CONCACAF Championship, now known as the Gold Cup, twice.

Argentina's official account tagged Kendrick Lamar in their celebration post, after Drake shared large bets on Canada to beat them. 😅



[IG afasleccion] pic.twitter.com/pmE8nSpiYA — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 10, 2024

One thing is for sure that Drake, who is estimated to be worth $250m, probably won’t be losing any sleep over his lost bet.

The other semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia which will be played in the early hours of tomorrow morning will decide who will play Argentina in the final next Monday at 1am.

Canada will face the loser of the second semi-final in the third place play-off on Sunday at 1am.