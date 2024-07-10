Search icon

Football

10th Jul 2024

Drake loses $300,000 bet after Argentina beat Canada in Copa America

Harry Warner

Drake

The phrase ‘more money than sense’ springs to mind

Drake has lost $300,000 in a bet after Argentina beat Canada in the Copa America to make it to the final of the tournament.

The rapper who is a native Canadian clearly backs his country as he placed in the huge bet online with odds of 9.60 (8.6/1).

The pay out would have been as extraordinary as the bet itself, with a potential return of $2,880,000 if Canada had overcome Messi and co.

However, there is a reason why odds are high, because they’re unlikely to happen and that was no less the case in this match.

Canada had already excelled themselves making it into the semi-finals of the competition in the first place, but were up against it taking on the world champions.

While Canada rank 48th best team in the world, Argentina sit as the number one ranked side leaving a clear gulf between the two nations.

Nevertheless, this did not deter Drake, who hedged his bets on the Canadians.

Eventually the North Americans lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Julien Alvarez and Lionel Messi.

In response to Drake’s crazy bet the admin of Argentina’s Instagram saw his chance to poke some fun at the rapper.

Related links:

On Argentina’s full time post, Kendrick Lamar’s diss track of the Canadian rapper, ‘Not Like Us’ featured in the post and as the song attached to it.

Although a better team than in the past, Canada out performed themselves in making it to the semi-finals of such a prestigious competition.

The Reds have only ever made it to two World Cups although have won the CONCACAF Championship, now known as the Gold Cup, twice.

One thing is for sure that Drake, who is estimated to be worth $250m, probably won’t be losing any sleep over his lost bet.

The other semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia which will be played in the early hours of tomorrow morning will decide who will play Argentina in the final next Monday at 1am.

Canada will face the loser of the second semi-final in the third place play-off on Sunday at 1am.

Topics:

Argentina,Canada,Copa America,Football,Messi,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

England

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

Chelsea

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

By Zoe Hodges

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

England

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

England

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

By Zoe Hodges

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

euro 2024

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

By Harry Warner

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories