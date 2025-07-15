Search icon

Sport

15th Jul 2025

Donald Trump wants to change the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Sammi Minion

‘I think we could do that’

Despite their status as global leaders, there is one area where the United States of America has always trailed behind the rest of the world.

While every other nation calls the world’s most popular sport ‘football’, the US has always referred to it as ‘soccer’ — a moniker of its original name, Association Football. 

In their unwillingness to move forward with the times, it’s no shock that the US Men’s Team (USMNT) have only ever made the World Cup semi-finals once, way back in the 1930s. 

Now as the USMNT are preparing for next summer’s World Cup, which will take place almost entirely on home soil, they’ve been handed a beacon of hope by US President Donald Trump. 

The controversial Republican leader hinted to reporters yesterday that he might consider using an Executive Order to officially change the sport’s name from ’soccer’ to ‘football.’

A DAZN reporter asked Trump if he would consider changing the name and he responded: “I think we could do that”

The move would finally bring them in line with the rest of the world. 

Speaking about the World Cup more broadly, Trump said: “It’s about unity. It’s about everybody getting together and a lot of love between countries. I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together.”

An Executive Order would allow the President to make the change with the stroke of a pen, without the need for congressional support.  

Trump has expressed his interest in the sport throughout the last week, first of all crashing Chelsea’s award ceremony at the end of the Club World Cup Final, before revealing that the real Club World Cup trophy was actually residing in the White House and never passed into the London club’s hands.

Topics:

Club World Cup,Football,Soccer,Sport,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Champions League

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

Football

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

By Sammi Minion

Cole Palmer breaks silence on strange interaction with Donald Trump

Chelsea

Cole Palmer breaks silence on strange interaction with Donald Trump

By Sammi Minion

Katie Taylor fans left fuming with bias in trilogy victory over Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor fans left fuming with bias in trilogy victory over Amanda Serrano

By SportsJOE

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested

sensitive

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested

By JOE

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League next season

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League next season

By Sammi Minion

Tennis player shot dead by father after being mocked for ‘living off her success’

Breaking

Tennis player shot dead by father after being mocked for ‘living off her success’

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

guinness book of world records

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

All Time Low ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

Farage

Three in five Britons wouldn’t trust Starmer or Farage to watch their bag

By Erin McLaughlin

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Magdalena Bay announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

Football

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories