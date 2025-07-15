Search icon

Sport

15th Jul 2025

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Sammi Minion

Trump’s choice never even played in Europe!

Donald Trump has weighed in on the oldest debate in football history, as he named his choice for the best player of all time. 

Most fans have narrowed the age-old question down to two solid options, eight-time Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has won club football’s greatest honour (the UEFA Champions League) five-times all while scoring more than 800 career goals, and Messi — who has won four Champions Leagues titles of his own — was at the heart of arguably the greatest European club team of all time, Pep Guardiola’s ‘tiki-taka’ Barcelona side. 

However, ever since Messi’s Argentina side went all the way in 2022 and finally won the Fifa World Cup, most fans agree he surpassed Ronaldo and cemented his status as the greatest ever. 

79-year-old Trump, perhaps slightly showing his age, opted for another option altogether. 

Speaking to broadcaster DAZN, the US Commander-In-Chief named Brazil legend Pele as his GOAT. 

Even adding that he’d seen Pele play live himself, despite the three-time World Cup Winner retiring in 1977, some 40-years before Trump was first elected to the US Presidency. 

Trump said, “Many years ago, when I was young, they brought a player named Pele to play, and he played for a team called the Cosmos.”

“He was the inspiration we had, and this place was packed. It was an earlier version of this stadium [New York’s MetLife Stadium], but right here in the Meadowlands, and it was Pele.

“I don’t want to date myself, but that was a long time ago. I was a young guy, and I came to watch Pele and he was fantastic. And I would I’d say, probably I’ll go old fashioned.

“That’s like saying Babe Ruth, but I would say Pele was so great.”

Despite the consensus that Messi and Ronaldo are the two greatest players of the modern era, Pele is still regarded as one of football’s greatest stars, and is credited for bringing the attention to the sport that has allowed it to grow into the global phenomenon it is now.

Pele is the only player to win three World Cup titles, and is the youngest player to score in a final, netting twice in the 1958 showpiece, aged just 17.

Topics:

Champions League,Club World Cup,Football,Messi,Ronaldo,Sport,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

sensitive

Former WWE star Kevin Nikel has been shot dead

By Sammi Minion

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Moscow

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

By Nina McLaughlin

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

Football

Former Man United player suing club over ‘clinical negligence’

By Sammi Minion

Cole Palmer breaks silence on strange interaction with Donald Trump

Chelsea

Cole Palmer breaks silence on strange interaction with Donald Trump

By Sammi Minion

Katie Taylor fans left fuming with bias in trilogy victory over Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor fans left fuming with bias in trilogy victory over Amanda Serrano

By SportsJOE

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested

sensitive

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested

By JOE

Man who sold illegal streams to TV and sport jailed for three years

Man who sold illegal streams to TV and sport jailed for three years

By Joseph Loftus

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

Hormones

Expert issues warning after baby girl grows ‘micropenis’ after lying on dad’s bare chest

By Ava Keady

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

BBC

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

By Sammi Minion

School issues statement after sending girl home for wearing Union Jack dress

Britain

School issues statement after sending girl home for wearing Union Jack dress

By Harry Warner

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

Crash

Man causes crash after painting realistic tunnel under bridge

By Ava Keady

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

Climate Change

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

Crime Thriller

New Irish crime thriller featuring Love/Hate star gets first look

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

Irish shows

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely fun if underseen 2025 movie gem is available to watch at home now

Horror

An extremely fun if underseen 2025 movie gem is available to watch at home now

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A brilliant underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Bob Dylan ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

Sycamore Gap

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories