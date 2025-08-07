Search icon

Sport

07th Aug 2025

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Sammi Minion

They’ve agreed a three-year deal with Spain’s top division 

American broadcast giants Disney+ will provide UK and Irish viewers with live access to La Liga football once every week for the next three seasons. 

As first reported by The Athletic, and now confirmed by La Liga, the deal will allow users to watch top-tier Spanish football every week during the season until at least 2028. 

In a brief statement on Instagram, the broadcasters said: “Your Saturday nights just got better.

 
“From August 16, LALIGA is coming to Disney+.”

It is the first time that live football has been broadcast for UK and Irish viewers on the streaming platform. 

Their coverage will begin with Valencia vs Real Sociedad in just eight days time. 

Disney Plus subscribers will also get to see matches featuring both Barcelona and Real Madrid later this month. 

Despite the quick turnaround, Disney already have a plan in place for match presentation.

Production and match coverage will be provided by partner-organisation ESPN, who cover La Liga for US viewers. 

Steve McManaman will lead the team of pundits while Ian Darke and Rob Palmer will commentate.

Premier Sports remains the main broadcaster of La Liga, showing 340 live matches throughout the season, including Marcus Rashford’s league debut against Real Mallorca on Saturday.  

All of the games featured on Disney Plus will take place during the Saturday night ‘primetime spot.’

After the Premier League, La Liga is the second most popular football league in Europe.

La Liga teams feature many of the sport’s best known stars, including Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr.

Topics:

Disney Plus,Football,La Liga,Sport,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer makes intervention as English football club risks liquidation

Football

Keir Starmer makes intervention as English football club risks liquidation

By Sammi Minion

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

Football

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

By Sammi Minion

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Football

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

By Harry Warner

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

Affiliate

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

By Stephen Hurrell

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

Farage

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

By Bill Curtis

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

Ibiza

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

By Harry Warner

Load more stories