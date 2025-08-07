Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

They’ve agreed a three-year deal with Spain’s top division

American broadcast giants Disney+ will provide UK and Irish viewers with live access to La Liga football once every week for the next three seasons.

As first reported by The Athletic, and now confirmed by La Liga, the deal will allow users to watch top-tier Spanish football every week during the season until at least 2028.

In a brief statement on Instagram, the broadcasters said: “Your Saturday nights just got better.



“From August 16, LALIGA is coming to Disney+.”

It is the first time that live football has been broadcast for UK and Irish viewers on the streaming platform.

Their coverage will begin with Valencia vs Real Sociedad in just eight days time.

Disney Plus subscribers will also get to see matches featuring both Barcelona and Real Madrid later this month.

Despite the quick turnaround, Disney already have a plan in place for match presentation.

Production and match coverage will be provided by partner-organisation ESPN, who cover La Liga for US viewers.

Steve McManaman will lead the team of pundits while Ian Darke and Rob Palmer will commentate.

Premier Sports remains the main broadcaster of La Liga, showing 340 live matches throughout the season, including Marcus Rashford’s league debut against Real Mallorca on Saturday.

All of the games featured on Disney Plus will take place during the Saturday night ‘primetime spot.’

After the Premier League, La Liga is the second most popular football league in Europe.

La Liga teams feature many of the sport’s best known stars, including Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr.