Search icon

Sport

22nd Jul 2025

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

Sammi Minion

The 28-year-old passed away in a car crash three weeks ago 

The wife of former Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota has posted on social media for the first time since her husband passed away in a car crash three weeks ago. 

The crash occurred just 11-days after Jota had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. 

Rute Cardoso took to Instagram this afternoon to post the words: “1 month since our ‘until death do us part” (Translated from Portuguese).

She also shared an image from the pair’s wedding. 

Jota played for Liverpool between 2020 and 2025 and was part of their Premier League winning squad last season.

He had been travelling through the Zamora region of Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva when the crash occurred.

Topics:

Jota,Liverpool,sensitive,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

EURO 2025

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

By Sammi Minion

Bus driver arrested after 20 people injured as double-decker’s roof torn off

Bus

Bus driver arrested after 20 people injured as double-decker’s roof torn off

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Trump threatens to block Washington Commanders deal unless they change name back to Redskins

NFL

Trump threatens to block Washington Commanders deal unless they change name back to Redskins

By Sammi Minion

Lionesses decide to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter faces racist abuse

EURO 2025

Lionesses decide to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter faces racist abuse

By Sammi Minion

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk calls out four boxers minutes after knocking out Dubois

By Dan Seddon

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

Chelsea

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

By Sammi Minion

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

atheltics

World record holding athlete banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

Coldplay

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

By Harry Warner

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Chris Hughes reveals nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts

Celebrity Big Brother

Chris Hughes reveals nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts

By JOE

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

bristol

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

By Ava Keady

Load more stories