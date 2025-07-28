Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

They won the Euros for the second time on Sunday

England’s Lionesses defended their European title in style last night, beating World Champions Spain 3-1 on penalties.

Following the emphatic victory, fans will now be given the chance to celebrate the historic win alongside their heroes in a ‘homecoming celebration event’ through one of the UK’s biggest cities.

The Lionesses — who arrived back in the UK from the tournament’s host nation of Switzerland this morning (28 July) — will take part in an open-top bus parade through the Westminster area of London on Tuesday the 29th of July.

The procession will begin at The Mall from 12.10pm, and will culminate in a special staged ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace at 12.30pm.

The trophy lift ceremony will be hosted by ex-Lioness and football pundit Alex Scott and there will be live music from the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

Fans will then get to see Lionesses’ manager Sarina Weigman lead out the squad as they take to the stage and lift the European Championship trophy.

The FA have warned that London will be very busy, so those unprepared to join the crowds in person, can watch along at home.

The parade will be broadcast on BBC, ITN and Sky channels from 12pm-1pm tomorrow.

Ahead of tomorrow’s parade, the Lionesses will be welcomed to 10 Downing Street for a special celebratory reception, as confirmed by Prime Minster Keir Starmer: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“I’m delighted that the squad will be welcomed into Downing Street as the whole country marks this historic win and the lasting impact they are creating for the future of the game.”

Starmer has faced pressure to provide the nation with a bank holiday to mark the occasion.

After the result was confirmed last night, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Back-to-back champions! The Lionesses have done it again and made us proud.

“How about it, Keir Starmer? Time for that bank holiday?”

Back-to-back champions! The Lionesses have done it again and made us proud. How about it, @Keir_Starmer? Time for that bank holiday? 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/R8hDl2ysvb — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 27, 2025

The government are yet to comment on the calls for a bank holiday, but are said to be against it over fears the national day off would have a negative impact on the UK economy.