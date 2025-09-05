Search icon

Sport

05th Sep 2025

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

Sammi Minion

‘Alex is a mate so it’s a tough situation’

Defender Dan Burn has become one of the first Newcastle players to speak publicly about the Alexander Isak transfer saga since the Swede signed for Liverpool on Monday.

When Newcastle won the Carabao Cup final in February, Burn and Isak were the two scorers, and many had thought that those vital contributions would supercharge the two to Newcastle United legend status thereafter.

While Burn is still a beloved by Magpies’ fans, the same cannot be said for Isak who has seriously damaged his relationship with supporters as a result of his actions this summer.

In order to force through the move, Isak refused to take part in training for almost the entirety of the summer and released a public statement asking to be sold.

Finally on transfer deadline day, Isak’s £125 million transfer fee was complete.

Burn was asked about how the Isak situation affected those inside the Newcastle training room at a press conference today.

The defender said: “We wanted the transfer window to close to have a bit of clarity on it.

“Alex is a mate so it’s a tough situation. You want him around to help the team but also for him he has things to do personally, so I have nothing but good wishes.”

“It was frustrating coming into it, knowing that there was something hanging over us, but I have been in football long enough to understand how it works.

“Football is a short career and people have got ambitions and things they want to achieve. I am just happy it’s over now.”

“As a Newcastle fan, you know what Newcastle fans are like – we’re very protective of our club – you want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle.”

“But I’ve been in the game long enough now to understand what goes on and I wish Alex all the best… apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously!”

Burn was also asked about the replacements for Isak that Newcastle have made.

The club signed Nick Woldemade from Stuttgart and Brentford’s Yoanne Wissa for a combined £120 million.

Burn said: “I think we have recruited really well. I think if you look at our transfer window in general, we have got good depth in every position now,”

“The club and the board have invested heavily, and it could be a really positive season.”

