Current England star reveals how he almost retired last season

One of the Three Lions’ stars opened up in an emotional admission.

One of England’s first-team stars has revealed that he considered retirement last season amid injury and lack of game-time struggles.

On Thursday evening, Thomas Tuchel’s side host Wales in a friendly match, before they travel to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier clash.

With the games fast approaching, headlines have been made after the likes of Jack Grealish, Adam Wharton, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham were omitted from the squad.

Reece James has also withdrawn from the side after an injury suffered in Chelsea’s clash against Liverpool with Nico O’Reilly taking his spot.

Now, another England star has spoken out that he nearly considered an early retirement last year.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Last season, Manchester City and Premier League winner defender John Stones made only 11 top-flight appearances due to foot and hamstring issues.

The centre-back is yet to feature under the new gaffer Tuchel, despite being selected for the squad. Reflecting on the tough lack of game time, Stones spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping.

“I didn’t want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in.”

“There comes a point where you don’t know why it happens and it is even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available.”

“My emotions were high. I wasn’t thinking straight. I don’t think deep down I would’ve ever done it [retired last season].”

This season, Stones has featured more regularly, playing five matches for Pep Guardiola’s Citizens as they challenge to win back the title.