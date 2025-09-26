Search icon

26th Sep 2025

Club calls for concrete walls to be removed from football stadiums after tragic Billy Vigar death

Sammi Minion

The 21-year-old died yesterday

Football clubs around the country are calling for concrete walls to be removed from stadiums in response to the tragic death of Billy Vigar on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old former Arsenal youth player went into a coma earlier last week following a reported incident in which he clashed with a concrete wall, just 10 minutes into an Isthmian premier division match at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

Reports of the collision are yet to be confirmed Vigar’s current club Chichester City.

What has been officially confirmed is that the player suffered a “significant brain injury” that doctors attempted attempted to operate on before ultimately being unable to save him.

News of the player’s death has led to an outpouring of emotions from clubs and figures across the footballing world.

These were led by the English Football Association who took to Twitter/X to write:”We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

Alongside tributes to the 21-year-old, a number of clubs throughout the English football pyramid have begun to call on the FA to make significant changes to football stadium regulations.

National League South side Dorking Wanderers took to X to say: “All clubs need @FA to instruct an immediate enquiry into pitch surrounds.

“Many are dangerous and players always have to be cautious given the proximity from the pitch. But some simply do not move and are lethal. These need removing immediately.”

Tragically, Vigar’s death isn’t the first time concerns have been raised over the dangers posed by concrete walls in stadiums.

Back in 2022, a Bath City player named Jack Fletcher suffered a serious head injury after colliding with concrete advertising hoardings during a National League South game.

The 26-year-old required emergency surgery and was placed in a coma but luckily survived. No action was taken following the incident to limit the presence of concrete English football stadiums.

Copy to a new draft

As a result, fans of the sport are now demanding change takes place as soon as possible.

A petition calling for a new law banning “brick walls and other hard, immovable structures surrounding football pitches” has been launched and has already received more than 3,000 signatures.

The proposed law which will be called Vigar’s law, in the player’s memory, includes the following description.

It reads: “This petition is driven by the heartbreaking death of Billy Vigar, a young and talented footballer whose life was tragically cut short after a collision with a pitch-side brick wall.

“Billy’s passing is not an isolated incident—countless players at all levels have suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, concussions, and life-altering trauma, as a result of these dangerous barriers.


“Football is meant to be a sport of passion, skill, and community—not a place where a simple fall or a mistimed run can result in permanent injury or death.

“Yet many pitches, especially at grassroots and community level, remain bordered by solid brick walls placed only a few feet from the touchline. These walls serve no essential sporting purpose, yet they create an undeniable and avoidable hazard.”

Many clubs in England’s lower divisions make use of concrete walls and ‘breeze blocks’ in order to support crowd control when they have limited budget to pay for stewards.

It will also be expensive to pay for the removal of all walls in stadiums across England.

It remains to be seen whether the new regulations will be implemented as the petition grows over the next few weeks.

Topics:

Football,sensitive,Sport

