Club calls for concrete walls to be removed from football stadiums after tragic Billy Vigar death

The 21-year-old died yesterday

Football clubs around the country are calling for concrete walls to be removed from stadiums in response to the tragic death of Billy Vigar on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old former Arsenal youth player went into a coma earlier last week following a reported incident in which he clashed with a concrete wall, just 10 minutes into an Isthmian premier division match at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

Reports of the collision are yet to be confirmed Vigar’s current club Chichester City.

What has been officially confirmed is that the player suffered a “significant brain injury” that doctors attempted attempted to operate on before ultimately being unable to save him.

News of the player’s death has led to an outpouring of emotions from clubs and figures across the footballing world.

These were led by the English Football Association who took to Twitter/X to write:”We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

Alongside tributes to the 21-year-old, a number of clubs throughout the English football pyramid have begun to call on the FA to make significant changes to football stadium regulations.

National League South side Dorking Wanderers took to X to say: “All clubs need @FA to instruct an immediate enquiry into pitch surrounds.

“Many are dangerous and players always have to be cautious given the proximity from the pitch. But some simply do not move and are lethal. These need removing immediately.”

Tragically, Vigar’s death isn’t the first time concerns have been raised over the dangers posed by concrete walls in stadiums.

Back in 2022, a Bath City player named Jack Fletcher suffered a serious head injury after colliding with concrete advertising hoardings during a National League South game.

The 26-year-old required emergency surgery and was placed in a coma but luckily survived. No action was taken following the incident to limit the presence of concrete English football stadiums.