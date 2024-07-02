Search icon

Football

02nd Jul 2024

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Zoe Hodges

‘I’ve been a lucky boy in my career’

After ITV told Clive Tyldesley he would not be offered any more work after 28 years at the company the 69-year-old has announced he has a new job.

Tyldesley was replaced by Sam Matterface as ITV’s main commentator back in 2020 but continued working for the company as his number two.

He was informed by ITV’s football editor that his contract would not be renewed after the European Championship and he commentated on his last game, the Germany vs Denmark last-16 game with Ally McCoist on Saturday.

Though he was left disappointed with the decision, he revealed he has been offered a new contract with American broadcaster, CBS.

He said: “All I can do is keep reviewing my own standards, keep making myself available.

“If someone like CBS – who have given me a four-year contract to cover the Champions League for the USA – show that sort of confidence in me then I can only assure you I will repay that faith by working bloody hard and trying to be as good as I can be.”

Tyldesley revealed the news in his podcast, where he went on to say that he had offered his services to Sky Sports, Channel 4 and TNT Sports.

He said: “When Martin was moved aside by Sky, they knew of my position, they decided to take on Peter Drury and I totally respect how popular he is, probably more popular than I am.

“But Peter then left Premier League Productions in order to take on that role and another one in the USA. I made Premier League Productions aware of my availability for the last four or five years. They’ve got a dozen or so commentators contracted, they think they are all better than I am.

“TNT, when they took over the BT Sport contract, I contacted them and said I was available, they took on Adam Summerton because they thought he was better than I was.”

Fans were upset that the legendary commentator was no longer going to be a part of ITV and he was responding to various suggestions from fans as to where he should go next when he made the comments.

“What I’m saying is, they’re aware but if you’re shouting from the rooftops because you think I should be doing any of these jobs, believe me, I have put myself up for them.

“It’s fine, I’ve been a lucky boy in my career. If I never commentate on another football match, I’ve been a lucky boy.

“It’s not a tragedy but in answer to the question I keep getting asked, ‘Why have ITV done this?’ I don’t know the answer, you’d have to ask the heads of sport.”

Clive Tyldesley,euros 2024,ITV

