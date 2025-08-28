Search icon

28th Aug 2025

Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after serious training crash

Sammi Minion

Froome is one of Britain’s greatest ever sportsmen

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash.

Froome, who is regarded as the greatest British road cyclist of all time, has sustained serious injuries including five broken ribs and a fractured vertebra.

The crash took place during a training ride on roads near Toulon in southern France.

Per French newspaper L’Equipe, Froome collided with a car yesterday afternoon and was then taken to hospital by helicopter.

Froome is said to have remained conscious throughout his ordeal and continued to speak to those around him while being treated.

He is expected to be ruled out of the remainder of this year’s cycling season.

The 40-year-old races for the team Israel-Premier Tech, who have released a statement about their rider’s condition.

It reads: “Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash [no other cyclists or vehicles were involved].

“Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries. However, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.

“We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”

Topics:

Chris Froome,Cycling

