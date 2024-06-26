Chelsea make enquiry for prolific Premier League goalscorer Alexander Isak

The impressive Swedish striker has bagged 31 goals in 52 top flight games

Chelsea have made an initial enquiry for prolific Premier League goalscorer Alexander Isak in a breaking update from Mail Sport.

Conversations have taken place between the two clubs and the Blues have expressed their huge interest in the Swedish international.

Enzo Maresca’s side know that it would take an earth-shattering fee upwards of £115m to land one of the Premier League’s most renowned goal-scorers.

Chelsea’s current record signing is Moises Caicedo at the fee mentioned above and this record would undoubtedly be broken if they are to secure Isak’s services.

Scoring 25 goals in 40 club appearances for Newcastle Utd last season, it’s clear Isak knows where the back of the net is.

In the league, only Cole Palmer (22) and Erling Haaland (27) bagged more times than Isak with an impressive 21.

Isak’s market value currently sits at at least double the £62m fee the Toon Army paid for him from Real Sociedad in 2022.

To comply with profit and sustainability rules, the club has previously admitted that every player has a price, with Isak and Bruno Guimaraes the most valuable assets in the North East.

There has been talk of Isak signing a new contract at Newcastle Utd, however a player of his quality will likely want to play in Europe next season.