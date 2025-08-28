Search icon

28th Aug 2025

Charlie Austin calls for Sean Dyche to ‘stabilize’ Man United after Grimsby loss

Sammi Minion

The Red Devils suffered one of the worst defeats in their history last night

As Manchester United fans attempt to come to terms with their club’s humiliation at the hands of fourth tier Grimsby Town last night, one of the nation’s best known pundits has made a shocking suggestion on who should lead the Red Devils going forward.

Within 30 minutes of kick off, the Mariners managed to race into a two goal lead against the three time European champions, laying bare the clear holes in Ruben Amorim’s tactical plan for Manchester United’s playing style.

The Portuguese head coach’s three-man backline coped just as well with a series of early long balls and set pieces, as the Mariners’ ageing stadium did with the endless outpour of rain that left the pitch, and Amorim’s technical area, completely waterlogged.

Questions have now begun to be seriously asked about Ruben Amorim’s future.

This summer, the club have spent more than £200 million on a host of players specifically requested by the former Sporting Lisbon coach, while fan favourites such as Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo have been sidelined.

Should United’s owners pull the plug on Amorim’s reign, the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho have been touted as potential replacements.

Aside from those top tier picks, ex-QPR striker Charlie Austin has thrown a completely different name into the mix.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the retired striker and pundit said: ” You’ve got to look at the jobs Sean Dyche has done. He’d stabilize the club!”

“My honest opinion, I think you’ve got to look at the job that Sean Dyche did at Burnley, what he did at Everton, for me honestly, stabilise the club, at least he’s going to put structure in there. There’s no structure

“Zidane is the top of the tree for me, but what Manchester United need right now is structure, because that is something they do not have. They need structure, that is a man that would come in and bring structure, and make the team a lot better than what we are all seeing ultimately at the moment. Last night, we didn’t see a team.”

Dyche has spoken out himself on the situation at Manchester United since Amorim took charge last Autumn, even suggesting the formation he’d implement if ever given a shot at the biggest job in English football.

Speaking on the Overlap Stick to Football podcast in May, the ex-Everton and Burnley gaffer said: “I reckon if I went there and played my way, we’d win more games. Just 4-4-2 – give them basic rules of principles.

“We’re all going, “Fair play” – but, he’s been there a while now so you better start bringing some wins soon.”

“Howard Wilkinson had a great saying, he said, “Win, survive, succeed”. Basically, you have to win first, and then you can survive because you’re winning, and then success is when you do lay down all your principles and your playing style. 

“So, if he can win enough, which is the worry at the minute, and then survive the process, and then succeed – then that’s going to be better.’

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

