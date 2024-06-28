Search icon

Boxing

28th Jun 2024

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

Zoe Hodges

It’s kicking off.

Carl Froch has labelled Anthony Joshua as ‘embarrassing’ as he shared details of a WhatsApp exchange between himself and the two-time former unified heavyweight champion.

It comes after Joshua was asked to describe Froch in one word to which he replied ‘pr***’.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Joshua’s IBF heavyweight title fight with Daniel Dubois is set to take place at Wembley on September 21st.

Froch, otherwise known as the Cobra, posted screenshots of the alleged private conversation between himself and Joshua which happened after the press conference for that fight.

On the latest episode of ‘Froch on Fighting’, the former boxer said: “So he’s called me a ‘pr***’ and I’ve gone back to him saying “who are you f***ing calling a pr***’?”

He continued: “He’s come back and said “I don’t like you,” and fair enough, you don’t like me, but all I’ve done is been honest and given constructive criticism on what you’ve done since losing to Ruiz and Usyk, and where you’re going now you’re fighting Dubois.”

Froch also shared a video in which Joshua is seen showing off his money, saying “get on my level”.

Froch used Joshua’s own quote against him as he asked: “’Where’s the humble guy gone? Where’s ‘remain humble, stay humble’.”

The former four-time world champion in the Super Middleweight Division went on to compare their careers: “Let’s talk about levels in terms of legacy and fights and career wins. A little fat kid from Mexico made him quit for f***’s sake. He spat his gumshield out and was looking around, looking for the corner, looking for the people in the crowd to help him out. 

“He got punched from pillar to post. The referee is looking at him – ‘do you want to carry on, do you want to keep fighting?’ And what’s he done? He’s quit on his feet. That is embarrassing – something the Cobra would never, ever do.”

In his 35-fight career, Froch won 33 contests and floored 25 of his opponents. Meanwhile, Joshua is recovering from a tricky few years between 2019 and 2022 where he lost three of his five fights.

Since then, he has won four fights in a row including that rapid knockout of Francis Ngannou in March of this year.

After Oleksandr Usyk confirmed he was vacating the world title, Joshua and Dubois will battle it out for the IBF heavyweight belt.

Dubois and Joshua almost came to blows in the TV promo for their fight on Wednesday in the corridor of Wembley arena.

After Dubois goaded Joshua into fighting there and then, Joshua said: “Do you want me to smash this chair across your face?”

The pair had to be separated following the spat.

