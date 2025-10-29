Search icon

29th Oct 2025

Carabao Cup draw in full: Arsenal, holders Newcastle and Chelsea learn fate

Jacob Entwistle

The draw is out!

The quarter-final of the Carabao Cup draw is out after a Wednesday night where Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield.

Arne Slot fielded an inexperienced squad, with the likes of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak missing out completely.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta’s formidable Arsenal comfortably brushed aside Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

In South Wales, Swansea City took a shock lead over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, though the away side came back from behind to defeat their Championship opponents 3-1.

At Molineux, there were goals galore as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea defeated Wolves 4-3, continuing Vitor Pereira’s woes.

Holders Newcastle United had the threat of Tottenham Hotspur knocking them out, though that proved no problem as they defeated the North London outfit 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Now, the draw in full has been revealed, including Tuesday night’s winners, Fulham, Brentford and League 1 Cardiff City.

The Draw in full:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle United v Fulham

