Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

Bukayo Saka has warned Gareth Southgate against playing him out of position saying that is ‘not the solution’ for England.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Saka said: “Putting me out of position at left-back is not the solution for England.”

However, the Arsenal star acknowledged that it is not his decision to make. He said: “It’s in Gareth’s hands and we all have to trust what he selects on the day.”

Saka has started all three games for the Three Lions so far, registering an assist for Jude Bellingham’s goal against Serbia in the opening game.

Despite reaching the last 16 as group winners, England’s underwhelming performances in the remaining two group games have left many fans calling for change. They registered a 1-1 draw with Denmark whilst their game against Slovenia finished goalless.

Many fans and pundits have called for Chelsea’s Cole Palmer to start after he impressed when coming on as a 71st minute substitute against Slovenia – he came on for Saka.

The growing demand for Palmer to start has led to Pundits suggesting Saka could move from his preferred position on the right wing, to left-back, a position he played in during his early days with the Gunners.

It is clear that the vast majority of people don’t want Palmer to start ahead of Saka but would prefer Southgate to find a way to play both 22-year-olds.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright suggested the switch after Tuesday’s draw. He said: “As great as Saka has done for England in terms of what he creates and his goals and assists, he is a natural left-sided player.

“He started playing for England on the left at youth level, he started at Arsenal on the left. If that’s going to give you the balance and gets you Cole Palmer in the team, it’s something you have to at least look at.

“Kyle Walker can play there [at left-back], it’s the same situation where you have the player coming inside, you have no one going around. He’s a natural left-footer Saka, we could activate the whole left side.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville agreed with Wright’s comments but Saka has made his thoughts clear on the suggestion.