Britain banned from competing in international basketball competitions

BREAKING

Basketball’s world governing basketball body (Fiba) has suspended the British Basketball Federation, and banned the British men’s team from competing in international tournaments, over governance issues, per BBC Sport.

In August 2025, Fiba set up an investigative taskforce to look into allegations of “regulatory non-compliance” within British basketball.

The suspension comes following a dispute caused by the setting up of a new professional men’s basketball league.

In April, the British Federation awarded GBB League Ltd (GBBL) a 15-year license to run a new men’s league, prompting complaints from nine existing Super League Basketball clubs.

Per BBC Sport, the clubs described the tender process put in place by the new league as “unjust and illegal”, before refusing to join the new league.

The nine clubs then launched legal action against the British Basketball Federation in the high court, and the UK Minister responsible for Sport, Stephanie Peacock, was reported to have asked for an investigation to be opened into the allegations.

Fiba launched a statement announcing the suspension of the British Basketball Federation today.

They say they completed a “comprehensive review of the situation, including interviews and meetings with basketball stakeholders,” before reaching their decision.

The statement adds: “These measures aim to restore regulatory integrity and promote sustainable governance of men’s basketball in Great Britain as soon as possible.”

The terms of their suspension include a ban on the licensing or recognition of national men’s competitions in Britain, and a separate ban on fielding a men’s team in senior Fiba competitions.

The British Basketball Federation are yet to comment on the findings of the investigation.