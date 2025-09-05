Brazilian billionaire leaves entire £800 million fortune to Neymar ‘in his will’

Football superstar Neymar Jr is set to receive a huge injection of cash from an anonymous billionaire, per a report in the Brazilian press.

Now 33, Neymar is considered one of the greatest players in football history.

He won the Champions League with Barcelona back in 2015 and has 79 goals for La Selecao to his name.

Following stints at Qatari-owned Paris Saint Germain and a lucrative spell in Saudi Arabia playing for Al Hilal, Neymar isn’t exactly strapped for cash.

Latest estimates say the Santos attacker has a net worth of well over £200 million, and yet he’s about to get a lot richer.

As reported first by local Brazilian outlet RIC, Neymar was named the sole heir in the will of an unspecified Brazilian billionaire.

The will was formalised in the city of Porto Alegre back in June.

Another Brazilian outlet, Metropoles, also included reported quotes from the Neymar’s generous benefactor himself, who detailed why he’d decided to leave the money with a wealthy footballer rather than a family member or charity.

The businessman is reported to have said: “I like Neymar,”

“I identify with him a lot.

“I also suffer from defamation, I am also very family-orientated and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has already passed away.

“But above all, I know that, above all, he is not greedy, something a little rare nowadays.”

Neymar last hit headlines in August when his Santos side suffered the worst defeat of the 2011 Puskas Award-winner’s career.

They were humbled 6-0 by Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A, after which Neymar was spotted by cameras leaving the pitch in tears.

Santos currently sit in 16th place in the league, one spot above the relegation zone.

