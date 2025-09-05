Search icon

Sport

05th Sep 2025

Brazilian billionaire leaves entire £800 million fortune to Neymar ‘in his will’

Sammi Minion

The footballer already has a net worth of £223 million

Football superstar Neymar Jr is set to receive a huge injection of cash from an anonymous billionaire, per a report in the Brazilian press.

Now 33, Neymar is considered one of the greatest players in football history.

He won the Champions League with Barcelona back in 2015 and has 79 goals for La Selecao to his name.

Following stints at Qatari-owned Paris Saint Germain and a lucrative spell in Saudi Arabia playing for Al Hilal, Neymar isn’t exactly strapped for cash.

Latest estimates say the Santos attacker has a net worth of well over £200 million, and yet he’s about to get a lot richer.

As reported first by local Brazilian outlet RIC, Neymar was named the sole heir in the will of an unspecified Brazilian billionaire.

The will was formalised in the city of Porto Alegre back in June.

Another Brazilian outlet, Metropoles, also included reported quotes from the Neymar’s generous benefactor himself, who detailed why he’d decided to leave the money with a wealthy footballer rather than a family member or charity.

The businessman is reported to have said: “I like Neymar,”

“I identify with him a lot.

“I also suffer from defamation, I am also very family-orientated and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has already passed away.

“But above all, I know that, above all, he is not greedy, something a little rare nowadays.”

Neymar last hit headlines in August when his Santos side suffered the worst defeat of the 2011 Puskas Award-winner’s career.

They were humbled 6-0 by Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A, after which Neymar was spotted by cameras leaving the pitch in tears.

Santos currently sit in 16th place in the league, one spot above the relegation zone.

Topics:

Brazil,Football,Neymar,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

Football

Liverpool fans fear favourite player might leave club after being left out of CL squad

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

World’s largest illegal sports streaming platform shut down

Football

World’s largest illegal sports streaming platform shut down

By Sammi Minion

Ex-Premier League defender rushed to hospital after horror road accident

Football

Ex-Premier League defender rushed to hospital after horror road accident

By Sammi Minion

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lorenzo Insigne amongst the free agents still available after transfer window shuts

Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lorenzo Insigne amongst the free agents still available after transfer window shuts

By Sammi Minion

Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

Football

Every single deal from Premier League clubs on deadline day revealed

By Sammi Minion

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

Football

National League game abandoned following stoppage time horror incident

By Sammi Minion

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

Load more stories