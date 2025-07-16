Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more.

How to stream Usyk vs Dubois

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Oleksander Usyk will take on Daniel Dubois for the second time in an historic unification fight for all four heavyweight titles.

Usyk held all of the titles after he defeated Tyson Fury last year and already has a victory over Dubois after a ninth round stoppage when they faced off in 2023.

The heavyweight fight is going to be one of the highlights of the boxing calendar and will take place on 19 July at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for the fight are still available with seats from as little as £50 for those who want to watch the historic fight live. You can see all of the available seats on Ticketmaster here.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, which has secured the rights to the heavyweight bout. The fight costs £24.99 in the UK and 19.99 Euros in Ireland.

You can sign up to watch the pay-per-view event here

The event begins at 5.30pm local time and the ring walk for the main event is expected at around 9.45pm.

Usyk is the holder of the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles and Dubois is the current IBF heavyweight title holder. The winner of Saturday’s fight will unify all of them for the second time in 20 years.

The two heavyweights top a packed undercard that includes Lawrence Okolie’s WBC silver heavyweight title defence against Kevin Lerena. Daniel Lapin will also defend his IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental titles.