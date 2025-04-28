Search icon

Boxing

28th Apr 2025

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets details confirmed for their Wembley Stadium rematch

Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois rematch has been confirmed

Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight title has been confirmed – and this is how to get tickets.

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 19 July.

Britain’s Dubois challenged Usyk in 2023, losing inside nine rounds but only after sending Usyk to the canvas with a blow that the referee ruled low.

Ukraine’s unified world titlist Usyk then defeated Tyson Fury in May 2024 to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight world champion in 25 years.

But his decision to rematch Fury – which was also won by Usyk – meant Dubois was elevated to full IBF world champion in the interim of the two fights after he defeated Filip Hrgovic.

Dubois then retained the title when he inflicted a knockout on Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September.

It was originally reported that Usyk and Dubois were due to fight on 12 July, but this was pushed back so it would not clash with the Ring Magazine’s card in New York City.

The rematch will now officially take place on 19 July, nearly two years after their first encounter in Poland.

Ahead of Usyk vs Dubois tickets going on sale for their Wembley Stadium fight, you can find out everything we know so far below.

How do I get tickets for Usyk vs Dubois at Wembley Stadium?

The on-sale date is yet to be confirmed but fans can sign up to an exclusive presale via Ticketmaster.

The ticketing site will be the official retailer for tickets to the Usyk vs Dubois fight.

You can sign up here and enter your email address and you’ll be sent details on how to access tickets including a presale link. This will likely be in the next few weeks once the on-sale date is confirmed, so keep an eye out on your inbox.

Topics:

Boxing,Daniel Dubois,Oleksandr Usyk,Tickets,Wembley Stadium

