Search icon

Boxing

30th Apr 2025

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets go on sale for their Wembley Stadium rematch

Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois rematch has been confirmed

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight title has been confirmed – and this is how to get tickets.

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 19 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm on Wednesday, 30 April via Ticketmaster.

Britain’s Dubois challenged Usyk in 2023, losing inside nine rounds but only after sending Usyk to the canvas with a blow that the referee ruled low.

Ukraine’s unified world titlist Usyk then defeated Tyson Fury in May 2024 to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight world champion in 25 years.

But his decision to rematch Fury – which was also won by Usyk – meant Dubois was elevated to full IBF world champion in the interim of the two fights after he defeated Filip Hrgovic.

Dubois then retained the title when he inflicted a knockout on Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September.

It was originally reported that Usyk and Dubois were due to fight on 12 July, but this was pushed back so it would not clash with the Ring Magazine’s card in New York City.

The rematch will now officially take place on 19 July, nearly two years after their first encounter in Poland.

Ahead of Usyk vs Dubois tickets going on sale for their Wembley Stadium fight, you can find out everything we know so far below.

How do I get tickets for Usyk vs Dubois at Wembley Stadium?

They go on general sale at 12pm on Wednesday, 30 April via:

A presale is currently taking price for fans who signed up via Ticketmaster.

What about hospitality tickets?

Fans who want an upgraded experience at Wembley Stadium can register their interest for hospitality tickets.

This can be done via Seat Unique, just simply enter your details and you’ll be notified of the packages available.

It’s been confirmed that hospitality tickets go on sale from 12pm on Wednesday, 30 April and you can get them here.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the confirmed seating plan for Usyk vs Dubois at Wembley Stadium. This should give fans an idea of what ticket type they’ll be after when they go on sale this week.

Wembley Stadium seating plan for Usyk vs Dubois.
Wembley Stadium seating plan for Usyk vs Dubois. (Ticketmaster)

Topics:

Boxing,Daniel Dubois,Oleksandr Usyk,Tickets,Wembley Stadium

RELATED ARTICLES

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

Affiliate

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

Affiliate

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Boxing fans can get discount for Benn v Eubank stream as DAZN slashes price

Affiliate

Boxing fans can get discount for Benn v Eubank stream as DAZN slashes price

By Stephen Hurrell

This is how to get Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn hospitality tickets for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Affiliate

This is how to get Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn hospitality tickets for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn general sale tickets, seating plan and on sale time

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn general sale tickets, seating plan and on sale time

By JOE

How to watch Parker vs Bakole and Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 after last-minute chaos

Affiliate

How to watch Parker vs Bakole and Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 after last-minute chaos

By JOE

Chisora vs Wallin: TV channel, live stream, fight time and tickets

Affiliate

Chisora vs Wallin: TV channel, live stream, fight time and tickets

By JOE

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn tickets on sale as prices confirmed

Affiliate

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn tickets on sale as prices confirmed

By JOE

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories