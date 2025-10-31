Search icon

31st Oct 2025

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

JOE

Liverpool haven’t had a 0-0 in 684 days

This page contains commercial content and affiliate links. If you take up one of the offers presented, Joe Media Group will receive a share of a commission payment. Read more here.

It’s matchweek 10 in the Premier League and Liverpool will be looking to bounce back against Aston Villa following their 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Slot’s side have now lost six in seven, but there is no better opportunity to get back to winning ways than at Anfield.

Liverpool thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in Germany in the Champions League, yet a drop in form in the league has seen the Reds fall to 7th in the table.

They have most recently lost at Brentford 3-2 after a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Man United.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, come into the game on a brilliant streak of form.

After a tough start to the season, Unai Emery’s Villains have now won four league games in a row – including against Man City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Winning 3-1 at home to Fulham and 2-1 at home to Burnley in the process too, they have an array of attacking talent to choose from, therefore if you would like to claim enhanced odds at 50/1 for a goal to be scored in the Liverpool v Aston Villa clash, then do so HERE or find further information out below!

How to Claim the Betfair 50/1 Sign Up Offer for Any Goal to be scored

Add a little more drama to your Saturday night, with Betfair’s huge 50/1 offer for any goal to be scored during Liverpool United v Aston Villa in the Premier League! Follow the steps below to redeem:  

  • CLICK HERE to open your new Betfair account with the code ZFBECH.
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 by Cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool v Aston Villa on Saturday 1st November
  • If your bet is successful, your winnings will be paid in cash at normal odds, topped up to enhanced price in free bet builder bets valid for 30 days.

Who are the favourites in Liverpool v Aston Villa?

Liverpool remain the favourites for the clash at 4/6 odds, with an implied 60% possibility of victory.

The Draw is 7/2, with an implied 22% possibility, whilst a Villa away win at 4/1 has an implied possibility of 20%.

Result OddsImplied Probability
Liverpool4/660%
Draw 7/222%
Aston Villa4/120%

Liverpool v Aston Villa Head-to-Head record

Saturday’s meeting will be the 205th time the teams have met in their history. Liverpool have won 103, the two sides have drawn 43 times and Villa have won 59 times.

In recent years, Liverpool have had the better of Villa, not losing to their West Midlands opponents since the famous 7-2 thrashing in October 2020.

DateScore Competition
20/5/2023Liverpool 1-1 Aston VillaPremier League
03/9/2023Liverpool 3-0 Aston VillaPremier League
13/5/2024Aston Villa 3-3 LiverpoolPremier League
09/11/2024Liverpool 2-0 Aston VillaPremier League
19/2/2025Aston Villa 2-2 LiverpoolPremier League

Betfair Sign Up Offer Terms and Conditions 

New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Liverpool vs Aston Villa on Saturday November 1st. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free bet builder Bets. Free bet builder bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.

