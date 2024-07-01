Bellingham’s goal will go down as one of the greatest in England history

Words cannot describe Jude Bellingham, but we’ll try

Jude Bellingham at 21-years old is already an England legend and his goal against Slovakia will go down in England football history.

It is hard to think of a more timely and important goal that England have scored, except for Beckham’s freekick to send England to the 2002 World Cup and of course Geoff Hurst’s World Cup winning goal.

But then the fashion in which Bellingham conjured such a miraculous moment and at such a young age just makes it all the more impressive.

Bellingham was tearing up European football and the same age most of us were still in school and his maturity is just anther reflection of his ridiculous talent.

Jude Bellingham pulls out an overhead kick to save England in the dying moments

Moving to Real Madrid at 20-year old to then be their top scorer and player of the season is incomprehnsible for anyone who knows that football club and the immense weight of expectation that comes with playing for that badge.

Clearly the pressure does not weigh heavy on such young shoulders as the boy from Stourbridge that football fans watched turn into a man takes every challenge in his stride.

One of only two players to score for England at Euro 2024 along with Harry Kane, Bellingham was the only reason England were in the knockouts in the first place after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Serbia.

If England do finally break the curse and go on to win the whole tournament, it will because Jude Bellingham has dragged his country along with him and his bicycle kick against Slovakia will only rise in stock.

You can only try your best to describe a goal and a player that is literally so good its impossible to put into words.

Jude Bellingham, what a footballer.