01st Aug 2025

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

Sammi Minion

He announced the news on Instagram 

German goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has announced the tragic news that his six-year-old son has passed away after a battle with a “long serious illness.” 

Ulreich’s son Len was born in November 2018, three years after the now 36-year-old player joined Bayern Munch from Stuttgart.  

The nine-time Bundesliga-winning shotstopper took to Instagram to announce the tragic news. 

His post reads: “It is with deep sadness that we would like to announce today that our son Len passed away a few weeks ago after a long, serious illness.

“The decision to make this public now is incredibly difficult for us – however, it is an important step for us as a family to create clarity in our environment and also in the public eye.

“Together with our daughter, we are now trying to find our way back to life step by step.

“Special thanks go to our families, friends, and FC Bayern Munich for their discretion and great support over the past few months – that means a lot to us.

“We ask the public and media representatives to be considerate and respect our privacy. We kindly ask you to refrain from further inquiries or statements. Lisa & Sven.”

The post has been translated from German. 

Sven Ulreich has served as Bayern’s back-up keeper behind Manuel Neuer for nearly a decade.

He did leave Bayern for a season between 2020 and 2021 to play for Hamburg but soon returned to the 33-time champions. 

Ulreich’s profile reached its highest status during the 2017/18 season. 

He filled in for an injured Neuer, making 29 league appearances as the Bavarians won their sixth straight title. 

He also played eleven Champions League games that season, including a semi-final defeat to Real Madrid. 

Topics:

Bayern Munich,Champions League,News,sensitive,Sports

