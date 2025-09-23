Arsenal star confirmed to be out for two months with injury

He picked up the strain against Man City on Sunday

Arsenal have been hit with a major setback as one of this season’s best performing players has been ruled out for the next eight weeks with an injury.

The Gunners have had a mixed start to the new season, having picked up big victories over Man United, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds, before losing out 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

This weekend was much the same story, with Arteta’s side needing a last gasp strike from Gabriel Martinelli to draw 1-1 at home to Man City.

Despite the team’s overall inconsistent form, one of the huge positives for the Gunners so far this season have been the performances of Noni Madueke.

Signed for close to £50 million from rivals Chelsea, the English winger arrived at Arsenal under immense pressure to perform.

His exciting dribbling style has lit the Emirates alight in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka who has been out since the second gameweek.

Madueke’s excellent run of form has been cut short by powers out of his control however, with the star winger forced off with a knee injury at half-time of Sunday’s crunch clash with Man City.

18 + Be Gamble Aware

Following the strain to his knee, Madueke had scans with Arsenal yesterday to uncover the extent of the injury.

Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the results of those scans have now been revealed.

The injury will keep Madueke out for the next eight weeks.

As a result, the 23-year-old is almost certain to miss games against Newcastle and Spurs during his spell on the sidelines.





🚨 Noni Madueke expected to be sidelined for around 2 months with knee injury. 23yo winger sustained problem in 1st half of #AFC vs #MCFC on Sunday but understood to have avoided anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage. W/ @ArtdeRoche @SebSB @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/c92Y6t8aS9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 23, 2025

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.