Arsenal hit with major injury blow as star player confirmed to be out for key period

The extent of his injury has been revealed

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been hit with a major injury setback as news has emerged that one of their most important players is set to miss the next few weeks with a knee injury, per BBC Sport.

Despite losing German forward Kai Havertz to a major knee setback in the summer and seeing star man Bukayo Saka miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, the Gunners have had a brilliant start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 on 28 September, Mikel Arteta’s side went into last week’s international break on top of the Premier League table.

If the Gunners are to continue their title chase with the same vigour

over the next few weeks, they will have to do so without club captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norweigan midfielder had to be subbed off during the first half of the Newcastle clash with a knee injury that has now been confirmed to be an MCL strain.

According to Sami Mokbel of BBC Sport, the MCL injury will keep Odegaard out of the Arsenal team until at least the next international break in November.

In total, the 26-year-old will miss nine games for club and country with the injury.