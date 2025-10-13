Search icon

Sport

13th Oct 2025

Arsenal hit with major injury blow as star player confirmed to be out for key period

Sammi Minion

The extent of his injury has been revealed

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been hit with a major injury setback as news has emerged that one of their most important players is set to miss the next few weeks with a knee injury, per BBC Sport.

Despite losing German forward Kai Havertz to a major knee setback in the summer and seeing star man Bukayo Saka miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, the Gunners have had a brilliant start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Coming from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 on 28 September, Mikel Arteta’s side went into last week’s international break on top of the Premier League table.

If the Gunners are to continue their title chase with the same vigour
over the next few weeks, they will have to do so without club captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norweigan midfielder had to be subbed off during the first half of the Newcastle clash with a knee injury that has now been confirmed to be an MCL strain.

According to Sami Mokbel of BBC Sport, the MCL injury will keep Odegaard out of the Arsenal team until at least the next international break in November.

In total, the 26-year-old will miss nine games for club and country with the injury.

Football,Premier League,Sport

Paul Scholes has named the manager he’d like to see replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

Football

Paul Scholes has named the manager he’d like to see replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

By Sammi Minion

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

News

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

By Harry Warner

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

Affiliate

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

By Jonny Yates

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

News

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

By JOE

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

All Points East

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

By Jonny Yates

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

By JOE

