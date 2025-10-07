Search icon

07th Oct 2025

Arsenal could make Wembley move as Emirates is expanded

Jacob Entwistle

The Emirates stadium capacity would increase significantly.

Arsenal are planning a major expansion of the Emirates Stadium, which would mean a temporary resort to playing at Wembley Stadium, as per a report from The Telegraph.

Continuous work has gone into overhauling and improving the home of the Gunners, which would increase the current capacity from 60,000 to over 70,000.

With this increase, the Emirates would overtake West Ham United’s London Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to become the biggest ground in the capital and the second biggest club stadium in the country.

The club reportedly can exercise the option to change stand gradients and adapt the current seating plan, according to The Telegraph.

Not only would the capacity increase add revenue, it would also ease the massive waiting list for tickets, which now stands at over 100,000 people.

In recent times, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium has slipped to the fifth biggest ground in the Premier League behind Old Trafford, Anfield and the two London clubs.

On the pitch, it is looking prosperous for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners too. Top of the table heading into the October international break, the North London side are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool after Arne Slot’s side were defeated at Chelsea.

Defeating rivals West Ham United at the weekend, high-profile summer signings Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both started, with Martin Zubimendi also featuring off the bench after Martin Odegaard was forced into an early substitution.

