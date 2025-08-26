Search icon

26th Aug 2025

Anthony Gordon makes emotional statement after last night’s red card against Liverpool

Sammi Minion

‘My intentions were pure’

Newcastle’s English forward Anthony Gordon has spoken out for the first time since his red card against Liverpool last night.

The 24-year-old was eventually shown a straight red, following a VAR review, after making a rash slide tackle on Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk just before half-time.

Images from last night’s game show that Gordon’s attempt to win the ball left two stud marks down the back of Van Dijk’s leg.

As the second half began, the Reds flew out the blocks and raced into a two goal lead through strikes from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike.

The lead was not to last though and the 10-man Magpies miraculously managed to level the scores by the 88th minute, only for Liverpool’s 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha to bag a last minute winner for the reigning champions.

Anthony Gordon has now spoken out on the game-changing red card for the first time.

The former Everton star took to Instagram to say: “I want to sincerely apologise to my teammates and the fans.

“My intentions were pure. I was just trying to create energy in the game and I mistimed the tackle.

“I also want to apologise to Virgil, I would never intend to tackle somebody like this on purpose. We spoke after and he knows that.

“More importantly, I’m so proud of the time I spent on the pitch and how we played tonight.

“The atmosphere from you all is what makes SJP (St James’ Park) so special. I love everything we stand for as a club and no more than right now.

“I’ll be back and better, the same as every other setback I’ve ever faced. See you soon.”

