Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

‘I just started laughing!’

England and Newcastle United winger has been pictured in training sporting some nasty injuries after he ‘got the brakes mixed up’ and fell off an e-bike yesterday.

The 23-year-old has a graze on his chin and cuts on his knuckles and leg after the high-speed crash during an England ‘recovery’ session on Wednesday.

Defender Ezri Konsa admitted to laughing at his stricken teammate as he lay bleeding on the ground.

The 26-year-old Aston Villa star said: “It was a recovery session, some players were out in front and as I was coming down the hill I saw Ant and he was lying there with his face bloodied, hands and chin and I just started laughing! At least he wore his ­helmet. That’s the main thing.”

Ezri, who was also riding a bike round the England camp in Blankenhain said he had “never been on a bike like it” and that “you can pick up some speed.”

He explained: “It’s got a turbo button, so you press the turbo button and as you pedal it just goes quick. It must have been a bad fall.

“I think he pressed the wrong brake because back in England the brakes are on different sides, so the left is the back. I think he pressed the left and it was the front and he just took off!”

He went on to add that his teammate was “doing fine” but that the fall probably signalled the last time the team would go on the bikes.

Centre-back, Marc Guehi said: “I saw that massive gash on his chin but he’s OK – he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp.”

Gordon came on as an 89th minute substitute in England’s goalless draw with Slovenia in their final group game and many fans and pundits have been calling on Gareth Southgate to start him.

England take on Slovakia in the round-of-16 on Sunday and Gordon is expected to be available for selection despite his accident.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Luke Shaw is also expected to be match fit despite not playing since February due to injury. Last week there was speculation that the left-back was being sent home from the camp but he has since returned to training with the full squad.