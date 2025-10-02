Search icon

02nd Oct 2025

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

Jacob Entwistle

Forest were defeated in their first European home match in nearly 30 years.

Nottingham Forest’s first home match in Europe for 29 years did not go to plan as they were defeated 3-2 by Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

Reds fans made their feelings known as boos rang around The City Ground with ‘sacked in the morning’ chants also heard clearly.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Postecoglou was then quizzed on the chants, to which he responded:

“Yeah, no I heard. They’re fans, they want to see their team win and they’re entitled to their opinion.”

Then asked if he was surprised the booing happening so early into a tenure, Postecoglou sharply responded:

“Nothing surprises me in football anymore.”

In the role at Forest for 23 days so far, Postecoglou is yet to taste victory in the East Midlands.

After defeat against Arsenal, the club crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Championship Swansea City, before drawing at Burnley and losing at home to Sunderland.

In the Europa League, it’s now one point from two matches following the 2-2 draw at Real Betis and defeat to FC Midtjylland on Thursday night.

Signed as a ‘trophy expert’, Postecoglou won the Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur last campaign, the same competition Forest are now competing in.


