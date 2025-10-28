Ange Postecoglou emerges as favourite to become manager of new club

He left Nottingham Forest just 10 days ago

Ange Postecoglou has been tipped as the bookmaker’s favourite to take over at one of the biggest clubs in British football.

It comes just 10 days after the former Tottenham Hotspur coach parted company with Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

While with Forest, the 60-year-old failed to win a single game out of his eight matches in charge and oversaw Forest’s decline from candidacy as a potential qualifier for European football to a relegation battle.

Despite a disappointing spell with the Midlands outfit, Ange still maintains a reputation as one of the best performing coaches in world football, following his success ending Spurs’ 17-year drought during last season’s Europa League final.

Per the bookmakers, Ange Postecoglou is the most likely figure to take over at Scottish giants Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers announced his resignation from the Glasgow outfit last night, and has since been replaced by 73-year-old Martin O’Neill on an interim basis.

A return to Scottish football should be an attractive proposition for the Australian, who oversaw one of Celtic’s most successful periods while in charge from 2021-23.

In his final season before leaving for Spurs, Ange was nominated for FIFA coach of the year for his efforts in leading Celtic to a domestic treble.

If he is to take over in the coming weeks, Postecoglu will arrive with an epic task on his hands.

Celtic are eight points away from leaders Hearts after nine games.