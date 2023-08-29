Search icon

Football

29th Aug 2023

Andre Onana recalled to Cameroon national team

Callum Boyle

Andre Onana

Onana had retired after being exiled from the squad

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been recalled to the Cameroon national team ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.

Onana was dropped from the Cameroon World Cup squad last year after becoming involved in a heated debate with manager Rigobert Song over his style of play.

The ‘keeper was then sent home and decided to quit international football altogether but has now seemingly performed a dramatic U-turn.

He was selected among the 24-man squad for the all-important qualifier against Burundi on September 12 where Cameroon only need a draw to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

If so, Onana could miss a chunk of the season due to the scheduling of the competition.

AFCON takes place between January 13 to February 11 next year, meaning that the 27-year-old could miss up to a month of the domestic season with United if selected.

United are likely to have a back-up in place as they close in on a €7m deal for Fenerbahce shot-stopper Altay Bayindir.

Since joining from Inter Milan Onana has featured three times for United, winning two and losing one of those games.

Victories came against Wolves and Nottingham Forest while the only defeat of the season came against Tottenham Hotspur.

Andre Onana,Football,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

