02nd Oct 2025

Alisson set to miss crucial clashes as likely injury length confirmed

Jacob Entwistle

His time off the pitch has been revealed.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after his injury at Galatasaray, as per The Athletic.

Substituted during the 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray in Istanbul, his understudy Giorgi Mamardashvili is now likely to be between the Liverpool sticks for the current period of time.

Alisson, 33, had a scan on Thursday and it has since been reported that he will likely be out until the November international break with a sustained hamstring injury.

This comes as a crucial blow for Arne Slot’s Reds, as they face several key fixtures in the meantime including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Liverpool have not officially confirmed the recovery timeframe for the Brazilian international yet, however that is anticipated in the next 24-48 hours after a full prognosis.

Head coach Slot is expected to give an update during his pre-match press-conference on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, Alisson was left out of Brazil’s squad for their upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Speaking after the Galatasaray defeat, Slot instantly ruled out Alisson for the weekend’s clash against Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea:

“If one of our players is on the floor nine times out of 10 I fear the worst and with the worst I mean he cannot continue and that is what happened with Alisson,” Slot stated in his post-match press conference. “He will not be able to play Saturday that is 99.9 per cent (certain), although I think it is 100 per cent.”

