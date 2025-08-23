After losing 5-1 to Chelsea last night, Hammers fans are suggesting their own player should leave!

The club have conceded eight goals already this season.

West Ham’s awful start to the new season was made even worse last night as the Hammers were dismantled 5-1 at home by their bitter West London rivals Chelsea.

West Ham actually went 1-0 up through a wonderstrike from Lucas Paqueta, but the away side quickly turned things around.

The Hammers have now lost back-to-back games and conceded eight goals in the opening fortnight of the season.

In response to the club’s awful start, fans are suggesting it might be time for one of the side’s beloved players to move on.

One fan told JOE: “The board need to know, if they don’t sign someone in the next couple of weeks Bowen will be gone.

“Bowen should go to another club if he wants to play in the World Cup next year.”

Bowen, who scored 14 goals for the Hammers last season, also reacted strongly to his team’s dismal display.

At the end of the game he told reporters: “We need to take a look at ourselves. I’m fuming with the first couple of weeks.

“Football has always been about football. Keep the ball out of your net and score in the other net. It’s basic.”

Other fans discussed the future of current manager Graham Potter, saying “I’d get him out tonight to be honest.”

Ex-Blues boss Graham Potter replaced Julien Lopetegui as manager in January and helped guide the Hammers away from relegation, but has since failed to push West Ham any further forward.

The club’s only previous period of recent success occurred under previous manager David Moyes, who helped West Ham to their only ever European title in 2023.

He left at the end of the following season and was replaced by Lopetegui.

Many of the fans that spoke to JOE at the end of last night’s game discussed the ill-fated decision to part company with Moyes.

One said: “I never wanted Moyes to go in the first place. People said ‘Oh the football’s not attractive.’ But I like winning.”

West Ham’s woeful start, which included an opening day 3-0 loss to newly promoted Sunderland, has made the club into one of the favourites to get relegated this season.

