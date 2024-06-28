67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

34% think he should start over Foden

After Gareth Southgate and his side have come under fire due to their poor performances in the group stages of the Euros, fans and pundits alike have been calling for him to change his starting XI against Slovakia on Sunday.

JOE asked the audience ‘Who should start behind Harry Kane on Sunday v Slovakia?’ A resounding favourite to enter the line-up was Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

67% of those JOE asked called for the winger to come into the side.

34% of people thought the 22-year-old should start alongside Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham as Phil Foden’s place in the team has been called into question. Meanwhile, 17% thought Palmer should start alongside Foden and Bellingham.

Palmer, who is graduate of the Manchester City academy, has had a fantastic first season with Chelsea making 45 appearances across all competitions and netting 25 times.

He was introduced by Southgate in the 71st minute against Slovenia, replacing Saka and was praised for his injection of energy into an otherwise lacklustre performance by the tournament favourites.

Meanwhile, 10% of fans wanted Southgate to stick with Foden, Bellingham and Saka whilst another 10% favoured Anthony Gordon coming in for Foden.

29% of fans JOE asked wanted to see Gordon start with 9% wanting him to start alongside Foden and Palmer.

The combination receiving the lowest number of votes was Saka, Foden and Palmer with just 3% of people wanting to see the trio start.

England play Slovakia in the round-of-16 at 5pm on Tuesday.