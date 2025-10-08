Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

Lacey has been rewarded for some stand-out performances

Young Manchester United prospect Shea Lacey has been called up to train with he England senior squad by Thomas Tuchel.

Lacey, 18, was born in Liverpool and is also eligible to play for Republic of Ireland.

Following a series of stand-out performances for United Under-21s, Lacey was given the opportunity to mix it with England’s senior stars ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Latvia.

Lacey, who plays as both a right winger and No 10, occasionally trains with United’s first team.

Lakyle Samuel, on loan at Bromley from Man City, and Chelsea’s Harrison Murray-Campbell were also training with the senior team.

🚨🎥 | Clips of Shea Lacey training with the England SENIOR team. 😮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



[@BeanymanSports]pic.twitter.com/WlVKhPAHkE — (fan) Frank 🧠🇵🇹 (@AmorimEra_) October 8, 2025

Lacey scored twice for United in their recent Under-21s win over Crystal Palace, and has represented England at youth level.

Lacey’s brother Paddy told GOAL in the summer: “Shea could do the Ronaldinho flip flap when he was three years old. That was his little trick. In every game he’d go to the corner and flip flap and he would get away with it.

“He’s well known for it where we live in Liverpool. Then he started doing it at Man United and everywhere.”

The youngster had a season ticket at Anfield when he was younger, but his brother says he Shea now a converted United fan.

Great to see Manchester United’s 18-Year-Old Shea Lacey back fit. Not many of these types coming through in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Wonderful player pic.twitter.com/V4UtpOO67N — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) October 2, 2025

“United always looked after him, they always rolled out the red carpet for Shea. He was captain of every age group so it was a complex in his head: ‘Am I Man United or am I Liverpool?’ He chose the dark side!”