16-year-old Luke Littler is guaranteed a huge payday after reaching quarter finals of World Darts Championship

“He’s got school in the morning!”

Luke Littler has been making waves at the World Darts Championship, and the 16-year-old sporting sensation is in for a huge pay packet – even if he doesn’t progress any further in the competition.

“It’s incredible beating one of my idols on the biggest stage of all, I still can’t believe it,” the 16-year-old said after beating Raymond van Barneveld, one of his darting heroes, in a 4-1 victory.

“I think I am daring to dream now, I have seen the draw.

“I am only three wins away now. I’m so young, only 16 and I have got nothing to fear, I have got no-one to fear, my game can be better than anyone’s on the day and I have shown it there against one of the greatest who have graced that stage.

“With performances like that I can go all the way.

“I’ve pictured myself winning it. I look at the draw and see Brendan next and then Chris Dobey against Rob Cross in the other quarter.

“I fancy myself. I do fancy myself.”

He is set to play Brendan Dolan in the quarter finals, but even if he doesn’t come out on top, Littler is expected to earn a huge amount from his performance so far.

If he loses, he will still come home with £50,000. In the case of another Littler win, though, he will come out with £100,000.

If he gets to the final, Littler will come out with £200,000. Winning, though, would leave him with an eye-watering £500,000.