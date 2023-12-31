Search icon

16-year-old Luke Littler is guaranteed a huge payday after reaching quarter finals of World Darts Championship

Nina McLaughlin

“He’s got school in the morning!”

Luke Littler has been making waves at the World Darts Championship, and the 16-year-old sporting sensation is in for a huge pay packet – even if he doesn’t progress any further in the competition.

“It’s incredible beating one of my idols on the biggest stage of all, I still can’t believe it,” the 16-year-old said after beating Raymond van Barneveld, one of his darting heroes, in a 4-1 victory.

“I think I am daring to dream now, I have seen the draw.

“I am only three wins away now. I’m so young, only 16 and I have got nothing to fear, I have got no-one to fear, my game can be better than anyone’s on the day and I have shown it there against one of the greatest who have graced that stage.

“With performances like that I can go all the way.

“I’ve pictured myself winning it. I look at the draw and see Brendan next and then Chris Dobey against Rob Cross in the other quarter.

“I fancy myself. I do fancy myself.”

He is set to play Brendan Dolan in the quarter finals, but even if he doesn’t come out on top, Littler is expected to earn a huge amount from his performance so far.

If he loses, he will still come home with £50,000. In the case of another Littler win, though, he will come out with £100,000.

If he gets to the final, Littler will come out with £200,000. Winning, though, would leave him with an eye-watering £500,000.

