14th Apr 2025

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Stephen Hurrell

Fans can get a free £20 bet on the Real Madrid versus Arsenal Champions League quarter final and there are plenty of intriguing options for the game.

Betting app Stakemate is offering fans the free bet when they sign up here and bets can be made in the run up to the match on Wednesday. 

Real Madrid have to win by three goals to equal the tie and would need a four goal margin to progress to the semi final after being destroyed by Arsenal at The Emirates last week.

If you believe the 15-time champions have enough to overturn the three goal deficit you can get odds of 11-1 for 3-0 to Madrid after 90 minutes and 20-1 for a 4-0 home win in the tie.

A 4-1 win would get you odds of 18-1 and 5-1 would be 39-1. It means there is plenty of value in a Real Madrid comeback.

Having dominated the first leg Arsenal are 14-1 to win 1-0 at the Bernabeu and 22-1 to win 2-0. A second 3-0 victory for Arsenal would be 44-1 with Stakemate. You can see all of the match day odds here.

Real Madrid should come out of the blocks ready to attack Arsenal and Kylian Mbappe, who was sent off for a horror tackle at the weekend, is just 7-9 to score anytime. He will only be suspended for domestic games so is free to play in the Champions League this week.

Endrick and Vinicius Junior are the next favourites to score at 3-2 anytime, while Jude Bellingham is 5-2 with Stakemate at the time of writing.

Arsenal’s star man Bukayo Saka is 13-4 to score anytime, while makeshift striker Mike Merino is 73-20 at Stakemate. Having scored a wonderful sweeping finish in the home leg, he will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form.

Declan Rice is 17-2 to repeat his free kick heroics from the first leg and score anytime.

How to get a £20 free bet for Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Fans who want a free £20 bet on the match can sign up here to Stakemate. New customers get £20 in Free Bets when they bet just £10–including £10 of Free Group bets so they can try it out.

Players get together in a WhatsApp-like group chat in the app, they make selections together and choose their individual stake amounts. The more players join the bet, the higher the odds will be boosted.

Stakemate have also created the Stakemate Football Group for fans to meet other fans, discuss the week’s top games, make their picks and share their bets.

The group now has hundreds of members, and you can join too! Just put the code FOOTY in the app here.

