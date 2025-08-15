Nab FREE tickets to exclusive preview screenings of The Long Walk across the UK

Brought to you by Lionsgate

This is your chance to be among the first to see this hotly-anticipated dystopian flick in cinemas.

Fans of Stephen King and the Hunger Games rejoice; this upcoming dystopian thriller is bound to be right up your alley.

The Long Walk is a an upcoming film adaption of Stephen King’s first written novel, and it’s got Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) at its helm.

Now, don’t be deceived by its title, The Long Walk is no stroll in the park. The film, which stars BAFTA rising-star David Jonsson, Cooper Hoffman and Mark Hamill, is centred around a deadly game.

Participants sign up to take part in the titular walk in the hope of winning a life-changing prize. However, there is one nightmarish catch. Should their pace fall below three miles per hour, they will be killed immediately. It’s chilling, emotional and intense – the kind of film that demands to be seen on the big screen.

You can watch the trailer below.

If The Long Walk sounds like your cup of tea – and you want to be among the first to see it in the cinema – we’ve got some good news for you. Ahead of its general release on 12th September, Lionsgate are inviting the public to attend preview screenings at ten select locations around the UK on Monday 1st September.

Tickets for the preview screenings are free, but they are limited and will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis – so don’t wait around.

Head to this link right here and nab your spot at one of the 10 preview screenings of The Long Walk on 1st September. Doors open at 6pm and the screening starts at 6.30pm.

Content advisory: This film is rated 15, and contains strong violence, injury detail and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.