Search icon

Sponsored

15th Aug 2025

Nab FREE tickets to exclusive preview screenings of The Long Walk across the UK

Sarah McKenna Barry

Brought to you by Lionsgate

This is your chance to be among the first to see this hotly-anticipated dystopian flick in cinemas.

Fans of Stephen King and the Hunger Games rejoice; this upcoming dystopian thriller is bound to be right up your alley.

The Long Walk is a an upcoming film adaption of Stephen King’s first written novel, and it’s got Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) at its helm.

Now, don’t be deceived by its title, The Long Walk is no stroll in the park. The film, which stars BAFTA rising-star David Jonsson, Cooper Hoffman and Mark Hamill, is centred around a deadly game.

Participants sign up to take part in the titular walk in the hope of winning a life-changing prize. However, there is one nightmarish catch. Should their pace fall below three miles per hour, they will be killed immediately. It’s chilling, emotional and intense – the kind of film that demands to be seen on the big screen.

You can watch the trailer below.

If The Long Walk sounds like your cup of tea – and you want to be among the first to see it in the cinema – we’ve got some good news for you. Ahead of its general release on 12th September, Lionsgate are inviting the public to attend preview screenings at ten select locations around the UK on Monday 1st September.

Tickets for the preview screenings are free, but they are limited and will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis – so don’t wait around.

Head to this link right here and nab your spot at one of the 10 preview screenings of The Long Walk on 1st September. Doors open at 6pm and the screening starts at 6.30pm.

Content advisory: This film is rated 15, and contains strong violence, injury detail and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Putin becomes meme just moments after arriving at peace summit with Trump

Putin

Putin becomes meme just moments after arriving at peace summit with Trump

By Sammi Minion

Trump and Putin come to ‘agreements’ but fail to strike deal over Ukraine

Putin

Trump and Putin come to ‘agreements’ but fail to strike deal over Ukraine

By Sammi Minion

Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

Dreams

Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

There’s a reason you’re seeing the ‘Alpaca Back and Sides’ all over the UK right now

By Sarah McKenna Barry

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

By Joseph Loftus

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

bakewell

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

By JOE

Everything you need to know as London’s hottest food festival hits town

food festival

Everything you need to know as London’s hottest food festival hits town

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Man United vs Spurs betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Man United vs Spurs betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Urgent warning issued over ‘Labubo dolls’ with fears they could kill

dangerous

Urgent warning issued over ‘Labubo dolls’ with fears they could kill

By Dan Seddon

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

Prime Video

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s most talked-about thrillers

By Stephen Porzio

Projector goes viral on TikTok that genuinely looks like a 90-inch TV on your wall

Affiliate

Projector goes viral on TikTok that genuinely looks like a 90-inch TV on your wall

By Stephen Hurrell

The Premier League return: Follow all of the action in our live hub

The Premier League return: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Jacob Entwistle

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

News

Hundreds of XL Bullies destroyed but ban has ‘failed’ to stop dog attacks

By Sammi Minion

One of 2025’s funnest movies is finally available to stream at home

Comedy

One of 2025’s funnest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

Animals

UK households urged to sprinkle chilli powder on garden this month

By Dan Seddon

British police send out undercover joggers to catch cat callers

Police

British police send out undercover joggers to catch cat callers

By Ava Keady

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

Affiliate

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

By Stephen Hurrell

Cult-favourite Ninja air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ gets limited discount

Affiliate

Cult-favourite Ninja air fryer that’s ‘so good it feels illegal’ gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Police seize £180,000 deposit from Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate

Police seize £180,000 deposit from Andrew Tate

By JOE

Load more stories