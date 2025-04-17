Search icon

17th Apr 2025

Man United vs Lyon betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Stephen Hurrell

Fans can get a free £20 bet on the Manchester United versus Lyon Europa League quarter final and there are plenty of intriguing options for the game.

Betting app Stakemate is offering fans the free bet when they sign up here and bets can be made in the run up to the match on Thursday night (17 April)

The first leg finished at 2-2, so it’s all to play for at Old Trafford to secure a place in the semi finals.

Manchester United are 7-1 to win the match with a 1-0 victory, while a more comprehensive 3-0 win is listed at 12-1 on Stakemate.

A 0-0 draw after 90 minutes is at 12-1, while a 1-0 win for Lyon is at 14-1 on the betting app.

United striker Rasmus Hojland is favourite to score. He’s 7-4 anytime, while midfielders Alejando Garnacho at 9-5 and Bruno Fernandes 37-20 are next.

While defender Harry Maguire is 8-1 to score anytime at Old Trafford, at the time of writing.

For the visitors former Arsenal captain Alexander Lacazette is 23-10 to score anytime, while Georgian international Georges Mikautadze is 47-20. Ryan Cherki is third most likely to score based on the odds at 33-10.

How to get a £20 free bet for Man United vs Lyon

Fans who want a free £20 bet on the match can sign up here to Stakemate. New customers get £20 in Free Bets when they bet just £10–including £10 of Free Group bets so they can try it out.

Players get together in a WhatsApp-like group chat in the app, they make selections together and choose their individual stake amounts. The more players join the bet, the higher the odds will be boosted.

Stakemate have also created the Stakemate Football Group for fans to meet other fans, discuss the week’s top games, make their picks and share their bets.

The group now has hundreds of members, and you can join too! Just put the code FOOTY in the app here.

