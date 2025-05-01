Search icon

01st May 2025

Man United vs Athletic Bilbao betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

Manchester United are a tricky subject when it comes to betting this season.

While struggling in the league they have beaten rivals Manchester City, while also excelling in the Europa League thanks to some last minute heroics against Lyon in the quarter finals.

It means anything can happen when Ruben Amorim’s men take to the field and that is reflected in the odds for the Europa League semi final against a strong Athletic Bilbao team.

United are 2-1 to win away from home in the first leg but Bilbao are favourites at 26/25. A draw on the night is also 2/1 according to Stakemate at the time of writing.

The bookmaker, a new app-based service in the UK, is offering new customers £20 in free bets and there are some intriguing options in the results odds.

Man United to win 1-0 away from home is 31/4 while a 2-0 win is longer odds at 15/1. You can get 7/1 for a goalless draw and 5-1 for a Bilbao 1-0 win. If you think the match will have plenty of goals an interesting option is 14/1 for a 2-2 draw on the night.

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are joint favourite to find the net for United at 71/20 while Bruno Fernandes is 3/1. As the team’s penalty taker it could be an option for those who think United will be awarded a penalty during the game.

Harry Maguire is 14/1 to score anytime and that could prove to be a good bet if he is once again used as a makeshift striker later in the game.

For Bilbao, Maroan Sannadi is favourite to score anytime at 2/1 and Inaki Williams is priced at 11/4.

Fans who want a free £20 bet can sign up here to Stakemate. New customers get £20 in Free Bets when they bet just £10–including £10 of Free Group bets so they can try it out.

Players get together in a WhatsApp-like group chat in the app, they make selections together and choose their individual stake amounts. The more players join the bet, the higher the odds will be boosted.

Head to Stakemate here to get a free £20 bet for the Man United vs Athletic Bilbao match.

Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn comes out as transgender

Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn comes out as transgender

By Ava Keady

