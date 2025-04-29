Search icon

29th Apr 2025

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Stephen Hurrell

Brought to you by Stakemate.

Arsenal have come from Champions League dark horses to overwhelming favourites to win tonight’s semi final first leg against PSG.

The bookies have installed Arsenal as 26/25 favourites while a draw on the night is 2/1 at the time of writing. A PSG victory at the Emirates is also around 2/1 at Stakemate, according to the latest odds.

It means Arsenal are favourites to win the home leg tonight and it is no surprise. Mikel Arteta’s side has been exceptional at home in Europe and last time out they thrashed tournament favourites Real Madrid 3-0. You can get 17/1 for Arsenal to repeat that scoreline against PSG tonight.

An Arsenal 1-0 victory is priced at 27/4 and PSG to win by the same amount is 19/2. A 0-0 draw is also 19/2 and a score draw is slightly longer odds at 11/2.

Unsurprisingly Buyako Saka is favourite to score at 23/10 to score anytime. Leandro Trossard is likely to play as a makeshift striker and as odds of 53/20 to score anytime, while Gabriel Martinelli is 3/1 on Stakemate.

For the visitors Ousmane Dembele (43/20) and Goncalo Ramos (11/5) are favourites to score anytime but Desire Doue is a tempting 67.20. The wonderkid has been a revelation for the French champions and will relish a hige game at the Emirates tonight.

Fans who want a free £20 bet can sign up here to Stakemate. New customers get £20 in Free Bets when they bet just £10–including £10 of Free Group bets so they can try it out.

Players get together in a WhatsApp-like group chat in the app, they make selections together and choose their individual stake amounts. The more players join the bet, the higher the odds will be boosted.

Head to Stakemate here to get a free £20 bet.

Affiliate,Arsenal,Champions League,PSG,Sponsored

