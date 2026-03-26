The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 496

Happy quizzing!

The year really does seem to keep marching on, and even if the spring weather doesn't seem to have arrived at our Manchester office quite yet — we endured a hailstorm yesterday—, we're now just days away from the clocks changing. Take this as your early reminder to re-set your alarm clocks for Monday!

Before all that though ,we have an exciting weekend to get through, the last one before next week's mega Easter bank holidays begin! And as with every weekend, it's time for another edition of the JOE Pub Quiz.

This week, along with general knowledge, sport and entertainment, we'll be testing your knowledge of English towns and children's TV.

Best of luck, and without much further ado, LET'S QUIZ...