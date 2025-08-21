The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Q.U.I.Z.
Quelle surprise, another Friday.
Us, back together, for 25 more questions.
Isn’t this what makes life worth living?
Zap.
ROUND 1: General knowledge
How much do the internal angles of a triangle always add up to?
How much do the internal angles of a triangle always add up to?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
In what year did the French Revolution begin?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Caroline Lucas was the first MP for which party?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is agoraphobia the fear of?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many kings called George has England had?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 2: Sport
Burnley were the only newly promoted side to lose their opening game of the Premier League season - who did they lose to?
Burnley were the only newly promoted side to lose their opening game of the Premier League season - who did they lose to?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which duo won the revamped US Open mixed doubles this week?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What distance does Keely Hodgkinson compete over?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the official capacity of Twickenham?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these motorbike constructors is not currently competing in Moto GP?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 3: Entertainment
Upcoming BBC drama King & Conqueror is about which event in British history?
Upcoming BBC drama King & Conqueror is about which event in British history?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which music legend is Brooklyn Beckham's godfather?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these names was the title of Amy Winehouse's debut album?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the name of the fictional convent in the BBC's Call the Midwife?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What year did '00s teen drama Skins first air in the UK?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 4: Natural landmarks
Here's a picture of a famous natural landmark, you need to tell us which country it's in. First up...
Here's a picture of a famous natural landmark, you need to tell us which country it's in. First up...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Next...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Next...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Next...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
And finally...
Correct!
Wrong!
-
ROUND 5: Dinosaurs
What does 'Tyrannosaurus rex' translate to?
What does 'Tyrannosaurus rex' translate to?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Despite their appearance in Jurassic Park, Velociraptor was approximately the size of what?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which of these was the third and final period of the Mesozoic era?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What kind of dinosaur is this?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which long-necked dinosaur is believed to be the biggest of all time?
Correct!
Wrong!
-