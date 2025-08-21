The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

ROUND 1: General knowledge



How much do the internal angles of a triangle always add up to?

180 degrees 90 degrees 360 degrees

In what year did the French Revolution begin? 1789 1775 1810

Caroline Lucas was the first MP for which party? Green Party SNP Plaid Cymru

What is agoraphobia the fear of? Leaving the house Ageing Cleaning

How many kings called George has England had? 4 7 6

ROUND 2: Sport



Burnley were the only newly promoted side to lose their opening game of the Premier League season - who did they lose to? Tottenham Brighton Crystal Palace

Which duo won the revamped US Open mixed doubles this week? Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

What distance does Keely Hodgkinson compete over? 400m 800m 1500m

What is the official capacity of Twickenham? 82,000 65,000 72,000

Which of these motorbike constructors is not currently competing in Moto GP? Suzuki Yamaha Ducati

ROUND 3: Entertainment



Upcoming BBC drama King & Conqueror is about which event in British history? The Norman Conquest The War of the Roses The English Civil War

Which music legend is Brooklyn Beckham's godfather? Mick Jagger Paul McCartney Elton John

Which of these names was the title of Amy Winehouse's debut album? Tom Harry Frank

What is the name of the fictional convent in the BBC's Call the Midwife? Honnaton House Nonnatus House Subberton House

What year did '00s teen drama Skins first air in the UK? 2009 2011 2007

ROUND 4: Natural landmarks



Here's a picture of a famous natural landmark, you need to tell us which country it's in. First up... Scotland Northern Ireland France

Next... Mexico USA Canada

Next... Vietnam Thailand Japan

Next... Turkmenistan Ukraine Russia

And finally... Venezuela Peru Brazil

ROUND 5: Dinosaurs



What does 'Tyrannosaurus rex' translate to? King of the dragons King of the beasts King of the tyrant lizards

Despite their appearance in Jurassic Park, Velociraptor was approximately the size of what? A large chicken A Shetland pony An elephant

Which of these was the third and final period of the Mesozoic era? Triassic Jurassic Cretaceous

What kind of dinosaur is this? Ankylosaurus Stegosaurus Stygimoloch